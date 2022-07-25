VICTORY Christian College prep students celebrated 100 days of school last week.
The school hosted a teddy bears picnic on Friday, with students bringing their favourite friends from home to help them mark the special occasion.
The day also included an afternoon of "100 days of school" themed activities and students decorating cupcakes.
