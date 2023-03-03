Victory Christian College made a splash this week for their annual swimming carnival.
The secondary students took to Faith Leech Aquatic Centre, with juniors swimming at Bendigo East Swimming Pool.
Staff and students supported each other by participating in the sports and wearing their house colours.
Read more about Victory Christian College below:
All pictures appearing in this gallery are available for purchase at the Bendigo Advertiser office, 67 - 71 Williamson Street, Bendigo, between 9am and 5pm weekdays or you can phone us on 5434 4470.
Are you involved at a school? Is there an event coming up? We'd love to hear about it.
Phone us on 5434 4470 or email addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.