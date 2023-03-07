Bendigo Advertiser
Police seeking information about Red Hot Summer incident that left a man unconscious

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 8:02am
Red Hot Summer crowd at the Bendigo racecourse on Saturday, February

Bendigo Police are appealing for information about an alleged assault that left a man unconscious at the Red Hot Summer music event last month.

