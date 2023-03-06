Bendigo Advertiser
WorkSafe yet to decide on Mandalay Resources Costerfield mine fire investigation

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:17pm, first published March 6 2023 - 7:16pm
Vehicles involved in Saturday night's Costerfield mine rescue operation. Picture by CFA Oscar 1 crew

WorkSafe Victoria has not yet decided whether it will investigate an underground fire at Mandalay Resources' Costerfield mine on the weekend.

