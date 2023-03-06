WorkSafe Victoria has not yet decided whether it will investigate an underground fire at Mandalay Resources' Costerfield mine on the weekend.
"WorkSafe inspectors have attended the site and will determine whether further action is required," a spokesperson told the Bendigo Advertiser on Monday afternoon.
As the Advertiser previously reported, after a fire was reported there on Saturday night, CFA units joined forces with a Fosterville mine rescue team in an operation to extract 15 miners.
The miners had extinguished the fire before evacuating to underground "refuge chambers".
But the CFA's 'Oscar 1' mine rescue team together with Fosterville crew members, donned long-duration breathing apparatus and took fire extinguishers underground to conduct atmospheric monitoring and put out any hotspots.
"Using gas monitors, the rescue crew went all the way to the bottom of the mine doing air sampling to ensure the atmosphere was clear from any toxins," CFA district 2 assistant chief fire officer Steve Alcock said.
"Crews ensured the air was safe and breathable before escorting the 15 workers back up to the surface from the refuge chambers.
"By 6.50am all the mine workers had exited the mine safely and they were put through the rehab tent with Ambulance Victoria. Fortunately, they were all cleared with no reported injuries."
On Sunday Mandalay Resources' Costerfield operations general manager Adam Self issued a statement confirming that an autonomous loader had caught fire in the mine at 11.34pm on Saturday.
"All underground personnel were quickly accounted for and safely evacuated to refuge chambers in accordance with safety protocols and procedures," the statement said.
"They systematically returned to the surface after the area was deemed safe by emergency services."
Mr Self thanked the organisations involved in the operation and said Mandalay would work closely with relevant authorities on an investigation.
The site was expected to be operational again in time for the night shift on Sunday, he said.
The incident is not the first time an underground fire has occurred at a Bendigo region gold mine.
A fire at Costerfield in 2015 saw 28 miners trapped underground, while in 2012 around 30 were forced into rescue chambers and two people suffered smoke inhalation at Fosterville.
Both of those emergencies occurred when underground mining equipment caught fire.
