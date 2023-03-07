An Epsom shop owner is looking for answers after their store was ram raided in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Staff said they were woken by the store alarm at around 2am that morning to find a ute smashed through the shop front.
The tobacco shop owner, who wished to not be named, said after the impact, the culprits made off with a number of goods.
"It was mostly cigarettes and e-cigarettes plus a few accessories," they said.
"They grabbed as much as they could in the two to three minutes they were here, but we're not sure how much it is all worth."
The owner said it was disheartening to have such an event happen when the store had only been open for a month.
"It's not a good feeling when the damage is worth more than you've made in the time you've been in business," they said.
OTHER STORIES:
"The repairs aren't cheap and will take some time to do."
They said the store will be back to trading on Wednesday after the windows had been repaired and the store had been cleaned up.
Detective Senior Constable Ashley Sutton said Bendigo police were still investigating the incident.
He said they were searching for two unknown suspects at this stage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.