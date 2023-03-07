Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Four-day Operation Arid aimed at reducing "shockingly" high levels of road trauma

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police to crack down on drivers over Labour Day weekend

Victoria Police will crack down on driving offences over the coming long weekend in a state-wide operation aimed at reducing road trauma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.