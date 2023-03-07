Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victorian parliament's Environment and Planning committee launch inquiry into floods

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandbagging at Echuca in October last year. Picture by Darren Howe

A committee inquiry into the 2022 Victorian floods is getting started in state parliament this week, with the backing of Northern Victoria Region MPs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.