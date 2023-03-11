Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Brake problems stop Bendigo Hawkeis yet again

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Hawkei vehicle. Picture by Alex Ellinghausen

ENGINEERS have been trying to figure out yet another issue with Hawkei brakes in the latest blow to the Bendigo-built vehicle's rollout to the army.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.