Kyneton man dies in hospital months after two-car crash

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 9:00am
Two-car crash in Kyneton turns into fatal

A Melbourne man's charges have been upgraded after a two-car collision in Kyneton earlier this year turned fatal over the weekend.

