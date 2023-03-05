Two-car crash in Kyneton turns into fatal

A Melbourne man's charges have been upgraded after a two-car collision in Kyneton earlier this year turned fatal over the weekend.
On January 14, police said they were stationary in their vehicle when they observed a speeding car on Edgecombe Road just after 4pm.
It is alleged the car fled at speed and collided with another vehicle with two occupants a short distance away.
The driver of the car that was struck was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly the 75-year-old Kyneton man died on Saturday night.
The driver of the offending vehicle, a 38-year-old Heidelberg West man, has had his charges upgraded to dangerous driving causing death.
He has been remanded to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on March 9.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
