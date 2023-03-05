Organisers of the Bendigo Ford Fun Run are relishing the success of another successful event on Sunday.
About 1400 people took part in the day, which included a one-kilometre kids dash, a five-kilometre run and walk, a 10-kilometre fun run and a 21-kilometre half marathon.
The event was organised by Rosalind Events, led by Bendigo Cycling Classic founder Geoff O'Sullivan and director of The O'Keefe Challenge Nigel Preston, and raised money for Bendigo Health.
Rhianna Wik-Gamble crossed the line first in the women's half marathon with a time of 1.31.02, while Andrew Leggo won the men's half marathon with a time of 1.13.42.
This year the event also featured a business challenge, a team event encouraging support from the business community.
Bendigo Health's chief corporate affairs officer Sarah McAdie said she was thrilled to see another positive response to the event.
The money raised will go towards a new children's playground, which could be used by the general public but also children undergoing therapy.
"We know that play is children's work, but also it'll help them be strong within their bodies," Ms McAdie said.
"The fact that we can have children having rehabilitation next to Jenny's [Early Learning Centre] on the lawn outside in the fresh air not in a hospital environment, that'll just make it such a better experience.
"It's a dream that we've had for a while and we are getting closer every day; it's very exciting."
Ms McAdie said the total cost of the playground is about $500,000, with the hospital's Christmas appeal and other donation drives contributing.
The Bendigo Ford Fun Run was organised by Bendigo Health until 2019, when extra requirements to hold major events came into effect.
Rosalind Events took over the management to ensure the fun run had a future.
"It was just so amazing that our community we're not prepared to accept not having a fun run in Bendigo," Ms McAdie said.
"It's wonderful to see it back, but anytime that the foundation is out raising money, we do see a fantastic support from our community."
