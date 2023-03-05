The Sandhurst Road milkbar intersection may be one serious crash away from qualifying for road safety upgrades.
Under the guidelines for the federal government's annual $110 million Black Spot program, intersections should have a history of at least three "casualty crashes" over a five-year period to be eligible for funding for measures such as traffic lights and roundabouts.
In the five years to the end of 2022, there were two crashes resulting in injuries recorded at the Nelson Street and Sandhurst Road intersection in California Gully, which is widely considered Bendigo's most dangerous traffic spot.
The Department of Transport and Planning, which has responsibility for Sandhurst Road, through VicRoads, has no immediate plans for road safety work at the corner.
However, it was working with the City of Greater Bendigo, which is responsible for Nelson St, to investigate potential future improvements for the site, its regional director said.
The department was "constantly looking at ways we can ensure the safety of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians", Loddon Mallee director Melanie Hotton said.
"We continue to monitor safety at the Sandhurst Road and Nelson Street intersection and are working with council to investigate potential future improvements."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Following a serious collision in Eaglehawk last week the Advertiser spoke to the City of Greater Bendigo about dangerous intersections.
The council said Black Spot funding had been secured for roadwork at three locations on council-run roads in the coming financial year.
These are at Wood Sreet, Long Gully; Scott and Kennewell Streets in White Hills; and Bracewell Street and Caldwells Road in Eaglehawk.
Nominations for Black Spot locations can be made by local governments, community groups and associations, road user groups, industry and individuals as well as state and territory governments.
The program can also fund road locations that could be considered as 'accidents waiting to happen' where road traffic engineers have found that remedial work is necessary.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.