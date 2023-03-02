A community in central Victoria is excited to bring people of all ages together again with the return of an event that captures the spirit of the small town.
The Axedale Quick Shear and Family Fun Day was first held in 2014, but after six years was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just as the community started to get back on track after periods of isolation and lockdowns, the region was impacted by flooding.
Axedale Events president Shane Carmody said the impact of both crises meant many people were feeling disconnected.
"A lot of people have been focusing on repairs at their own properties and haven't had time to come together and enjoy each other's company," he said.
"On the back of COVID, we're hoping this event will help people feel more connected to each other and their community."
Mr Carmody said the committee was looking forward to welcoming people of all ages into the town to showcase the great community that is Axedale.
"We're close enough to Bendigo to have the benefits of living near a regional city, but far enough away to enjoy living in a great little community that works together and wants everyone to feel involved and included," he said.
"We're particularly focused on including young people, who will be the future leaders of our town - they're actively involved in organizing and running the event as this is an opportunity for them to learn," he said.
The 2023 event is also one of the town's major fundraisers, with proceeds this year going to the Axedale Primary School, Axedale Preschool, Axedale Community Hall and Axedale, Mosquito Creek and Knowsley CFA brigades.
Axedale Preschool representative Nicole Campbell said the Quick Shear and Family Fun Day would take the pressure off families with children enrolled at the centre.
"This is the most significant annual fundraiser for the kindergarten and the community hall," she said.
"It takes pressure off the families to find the time and other ways to fundraise throughout the year."
Mr Carmody said the event could only happen thanks to the many volunteer hours contributed by active members of the community, and the generous donations and support of a range of sponsors.
The 2023 event will include the Fosterville Mine Quick Shear, a market, art show, children's activities, traditional afternoon tea, car show, silent auction and raffle.
"The event itself differs from most other quick shears because it is not handicapped," Mr Carmody said.
"A lot of shearers enjoy coming because of the pace of the competition."
The event will be held at the Axedale Hall and Park on Saturday, March 18 from 2pm.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
