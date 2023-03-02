Environmentally-minded residents will come together on Sunday to clean up the areas in which they live.
Clean Up Australia Day is the country's largest community-based environmental event.
In Greater Bendigo, there will be five sites including Bendigo Marketplace, Bendigo Creek at Kangaroo Flat, the Long Gully Trail, Heathcote and Huntly.
"Clean Up Australia Day has been an important community event in Greater Bendigo for many years with loads of rubbish removed from our local landscapes," city mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said.
"It's a simple and powerful way to contribute to our local community and environment, so why not roll up your sleeves and get involved at one of the five local sites on the day.
"It's easy to participate and all you have to do is attend one of the five sites, wear suitable clothing, bring along a pair of gloves, hat and a drink bottle and register with the site coordinator when you arrive.
"Some collection bags will be available but it would be great if participants could also bring along their own bag to collect rubbish in."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Across central Victoria, there are several events planned in Castlemaine, including at Campbell's Creek and the Guide Hall.
Campaspe Shire is hosting a Clean Up event at Ramsay Street, Rochester, and the Loddon Shire is hosting one at the Kingower State Forest.
View the events in central Victoria here:
Children 15 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information visit cleanupaustraliaday.org.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.