POLICE are telling the "hoons and idiots" who drive irresponsibly up One Tree Hill to heed new speed limits and increased patrols.
They issued the message as they celebrated the end of a campaign to drop Edwards Road speeds from 100km/h to 60km/h.
The speed signs are now installed.
"It's fantastic, in my opinion," the Bendigo Highway Patrol's Peter Dyer said.
"Unfortunately, a small proportion of people out there seem to think the road is a race track. The community is quite frankly sick of this type of behaviour."
Until now, people have been able to drive dangerously through the area and stay under the speed limit, Acting Sergeant Dyer said.
They have regularly sent patrols through the area and charged people with careless driving and other offences, but have felt hamstrung by high speed limits.
The road is now only used by people heading up to the scenic lookout at the top of the hill. It has been one way for a number of years.
Slashing speed limits will make pedestrians and cyclists safer on the bushland road with few shoulders and lots of blind corners. Acting Sergeant Dyer said.
He hopes he catches no-one speeding along the road now that the new signs are up but says police are increasing patrols.
Acting Sergeant Dyer thanked the City of Greater Bendigo for its help during the campaign.
They surveyed the road on Victoria Police's behalf and backed calls for the change, he said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
