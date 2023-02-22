Bendigo Advertiser
Police celebrate new speed limit up One Tree Hill with warning to 'hoons and idiots'

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
February 22 2023
Acting Sergeant Peter Dyer from the Bendigo Highway Patrol says police are ramping up patrols after One Tree Hill speed limits dropped. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

POLICE are telling the "hoons and idiots" who drive irresponsibly up One Tree Hill to heed new speed limits and increased patrols.

Local News

