A local health promotion agency for women and girls is bringing together local leaders redefining innovation and removing barriers to achieving gender equality this International Women's Day (IWD).
Women's Health Loddon Mallee's free community breakfast and coffee event in Bendigo includes an impressive line-up of speakers and entertainment.
Kicking off at 8am on March 8, community members are invited to drop in on the action anytime until 10am.
The United Nations International Women's Day theme for 2023 is 'Cracking the Code: Innovation for a Gender Equal Future' - highlighting the role that innovative ideas, inclusive technologies, and accessible education can play in combatting the discrimination and marginalisation of women across the globe.
"In order to innovate for a gender equal future, we need to remove barriers to technology for girls and women," Women's Health Loddon Mallee chief executive Tricia Currie said.
"By ensuring equal access to education for girls, from the early years, and creating clear pathways and inclusive workplaces for women in STEM, we can leverage the transformative power of inclusive innovation.
"(We can) advance leadership in science, technology and engineering fields, which is so critical to cracking the code to gender equality."
Dr Skye Kinder, a passionate advocate for rural and other marginalised patients and their communities will be speaking at the breakfast event.
In addition to her clinical work as a doctor, she is a prolific writer and award-winning speaker and health commentator.
Dr Kinder was named the 2019 VIC Young Australian of the Year and was recently inducted onto the Victorian Honour Roll of Women.
OTHER STORIES:
Discovery Science and Technology Centre general manager Alissa Van Soest will also be speaking at the event and getting hands on with some robots from the centre.
Ms Van Soest is a talented science communicator, with a huge passion for removing barriers to STEM education.
The Discovery Centre's 'Girls in STEM' program brings Grade 6 girls from across the region together to learn problem solving skills, share their passion for science and technology and learn about different career pathways.
Yorta Yorta Dja Dja Wurrung singer, songwriter and storyteller Carissa Nyalu will be providing live entertainment, and, for event-goers that like to get amongst the action, the Discovery Centre will be providing some interactive fun for all ages activities.
The event will be held at 47 Myers Street, Bendigo.
Find out more by visiting whlm.org.au/event/international-womens-day-breakfast
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.