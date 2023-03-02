Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's Daniel Chisholm and Claudia Scott to perform at VCE Season of Excellence

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Chisholm and Claudia Scott were two of the top performance arts students in the state last year. Picture by Noni Hyett

Two Bendigo teenagers will perform in Melbourne alongside the best theatre studies and drama students in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.