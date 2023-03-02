Rural origin student enrolments are up at the La Trobe Rural Health School, with the university revealing more regional-based students than ever are flocking to health courses.
According to data from the Rural Health School, enrolments from people from rural areas have increased nine per cent in the last year, from 67 per cent in 2022 to 76 per cent this year.
Dentistry, a big draw for the university, has seen rural enrolments increase by 52 per cent in four years, from nine per cent up to 61 per cent in 2023.
La Trobe Rural Health School dean Jane Mills said the enrolment figures showed the university's commitment to addressing rural workforce shortages.
"We know that students who were born and raised in rural and regional areas are far more likely to stay on in those areas after they graduate, and build their careers in the country," she said.
The Rural Health School provides courses such as dentistry, midwifery, social work, occupational therapy, paramedicine and physiotherapy.
Professor Mills said the university aimed to provide a clear pathway for students to become professionals.
"Firstly, we work closely regional schools and community groups to promote opportunities in rural healthcare, ensuring young people hear from students, graduates and practitioners first-hand about what life in the field is like and how rewarding it can be to give back to your community," she said.
"We also build real-world skills in rural healthcare through simulations and innovative programs thathave an explicit focus on the health needs of rural communities.
"And finally, we partner with rural healthcare providers to provide rural placements to students, ensuring they get the skills, connections and confidence they need to be job-ready."
First-year nursing student Angus Drummond, from Marong, said his plan was always to study at La Trobe and he hoped to stay regionally once he graduated.
"I hope to stick around somewhere nearby but it is a ticket to take you anywhere and I'm hopefully going to head elsewhere as well," he said. "But Bendigo will always be my home and always hold a special place in my heart."
It's not just locals drawn to Bendigo's Rural Health School.
Vivian Mauderer moved from Hobart, Tasmania to study dentistry.
She said she there was no such course available in her home state, and she decided to study the course after personal experiences with difficulties accessing healthcare.
"Even though I'm from the more city area in Hobart, my family couldn't get into a dentist for eight years," she said.
"We had to travel to Melbourne and that was costly... it was hard for my family and other families around us to seek health treatment.
"I want to work in a rural and remote area because I know the effect that it had on my friends and my family and I want to help fill that gap."
Ms Mauderer said she didn't know a lot about La Trobe when she was in Hobart, as it wasn't brought up a lot.
But when I explored it further, the opportunities that they provided you were a lot greater because you were in a rural or remote area," she said.
"They have placements set up for you that other universities couldn't provide. The opportunities are far greater for rural and remote health."
