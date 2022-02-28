news, local-news,

THE CITY of Greater Bendigo will press for powers to help remove homeless people from a Huntly park. Councillors have voted to get the Huntly Lions Park on Midland Highway reclassified so that local laws can be used to move on people who are living at the reserve. A number of campers have become permanent residents there in recent times despite the site only being left open to travellers needing somewhere to camp for short periods. Councillors' vote on Monday night will likely bring several years of debate about the park's future to a head, and shape the way homelessness is handled in the city for years to come. More news: Terrifying Strathfieldsaye home invasion motivated by car sale The city will now ask the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to review the park's classification - a process likely to take about four months. Cr Jen Alden supported the proposed changes in Huntly and another in Marong. "In the four months that this will likely take, there will be further time to negotiate suitable arrangements for those who have sought to make the reserve home," Cr Alden said. That would include for park residents who had deemed earlier offers of accommodation unsuitable, she said. Council staff had previously told elected officials both Victoria Police and housing agency Haven; Home, Safe believed changes at the park could help resolve issues at the park. Cr Alden cautioned against people rushing to judgement about why anyone might have refused housing offers. Cr Julie Sloan agreed. "Housing stress, homelessness and increasing demand for social housing are significant issues across our municipality," she said. More news: Fake viral footage is spreading alongside the real horror in Ukraine. Here's five ways to spot it Cr Greg Penna - who spoke after Cr Sloan and Cr Alden - said the park had never been intended as a permanent camping spot and it was unfortunate some people had "exploited" a loophole to stay for longer. That view drew a rebuke from Cr Margaret O'Rourke. "We don't know people's personal circumstances," she said. "Yes, it might seem that that is the case, but the agencies have tried to work really hard with them. "We don't know what it's like to be homeless, or to know what it is like to be in that situation." More news: Bendigo council blocks push for independent review Cr Penna also said he hoped campers could one day return to the park. Whether that can happen remains unclear. Council staff have previously advised elected officials that a permit system could be needed under the changes being sought. They have suggested it is more likely that the site would simply be used for recreation and picnics, should camping rules change. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/82b5a2a6-158f-4c92-965e-8c99b343a8ba.jpg/r0_105_4745_2786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg