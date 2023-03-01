The Discovery Centre of Science and Technology staff and supporters are getting excited as donations continue to fly in for the new planetarium.
Last Saturday, the centre hosted a carnival day for people of all ages to take part in a range of activities while raising money for the new facility.
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said so far $371,227 has been raised of the $650,000 target.
"It was so nice to have so many people there excited about the planetarium and about space," she said.
Ms Van Soest said a philanthropic organisation was matching community donations until April.
Anyone who donates over $100 also has the chance to have a personalised laser-cut silver star displayed at the new planetarium.
Ms Van Soest said enquiries had been coming in thick and fast about the new space, including from groups that normally wouldn't visit Discovery such as Rotary and Probus groups.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've been getting lots of inquiries from people, and especially schools who can't wait to come in and actually use the new planetarium," she said.
"We're also been talking to community groups that really we wouldn't usually work with, they may not think of discovery as somewhere that they go for an evening out or something like that... but once you add something like astronomy; it has a draw factor and a wow factor that draws in people of all ages.
"It's great to be actually engaging with community groups and hopefully working with community groups that may never have seen themselves coming to Discovery before."
It is hoped the new planetarium will open before June.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.