Eaglehawk crash site not among planned road safety upgrades

City of Greater Bendigo officers will inspect an Eaglehawk intersection where a major collision occurred last week to assess the possibility of making further low cost safety improvements.
A spokesperson said rumble bars had already been installed on the approaches to the Barrell and Reserve streets corner, in July 2021, after the council received a complaint about safety there.
An advance warning sign had also been installed on the north-eastern Reserve Street approach to the corner of the council-run roads.
Following last Thursday night's collision, in which a female driver was taken to hospital, a senior police constable said he was aware of several accidents occurring there over 12 months.
Neighbour Chrissie Long estimated at least four crashes had occurred at the Eaglehawk intersection in the decade she had been living nearby and said she believed a roundabout was needed.
However, the council said no crashes resulting in casualties had been recorded in the relevant statistical reporting period over the last five years and the location was thus unlikely to qualify for federal Black Spot or other safety program funding which it relies on to carry out improvements.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The council received a lot of requests every year for intersection upgrades throughout the local government area, it said.
"The city's traffic engineers consider factors such as the historical safety record of the site, the need to cater for pedestrians and cyclists, the impact that treating the intersection would have on the performance of the surrounding road network and the implementation costs," the spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately, a roundabout or any major improvements are unlikely to be funded under current road safety programs."
Based on recent roundabout construction jobs, the cost of a roundabout would be around $600,000 to $800,000.
In 2022 Black Spot projects had been completed at the intersections of Belle Vue Road and Byron Street in Quarry Hill and Hargreaves and Baxter streets in Bendigo.
In the 2023/2024 financial year three more Black Spot-funded projects will be carried out.
These are at the intersections of Scott and Kennewell streets, White Hills; Bracewell Street and Caldwells Road, Eaglehawk; and Wood Street, Long Gully.
Scott Street / Kennewell Street, White Hills
Bracewell Street / Caldwells Road intersection, Eaglehawk
Wood Street, Long Gully
