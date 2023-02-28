Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's early education organisations have their say on federal government strategy

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters with representatives from early education organisations. Picture by Noni Hyett

Early year educators in Bendigo are facing burnout and struggling to keep up with demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.