The Discovery Centre of Science and Technology is hosting an all-day fundraiser to raise money for its new planetarium.
The Out of this World Fundraising Day features activities such as Milky Way face painting, science shows, craft activities, green-screen technology, virtual reality and the vertical slide.
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said the planetarium, which was announced last year, would feature a state-of-the-art dome theatre and laser projection, bringing the universe closer to science lovers of all ages.
"We are really excited about the new planetarium and we want everyone else to be too," she said.
"This fundraising day is going to help us get closer to our goal of raising $650,000, and I thought what better way to get everyone excited to reach for the stars than through a space themed carnival of fun."
Discovery has so far raised just over $314,000, with donations from the state government, the City of Greater Bendigo and the community.
The funds raised at this out of the event and online donations are being matched by a philanthropic organisation who supports Discovery's goal.
The fundraising day is on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. For more information head to discovery.asn.au
