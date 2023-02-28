BENDIGO'S council has knocked back a bid for a Strathfieldsaye gym to avoid what one elected official said would be a precedent with "lasting repercussions" for the growing suburb.
It is a blow for a business's hopes of building on vacant land at 909 Wellington Street.
The unanimous vote to dismiss the project is also at odds with council staff members' earlier recommendation to approve the two-storey gym building.
The decision will likely be viewed as a win by five neighbours who had objected to the gym over a variety of issues including opening hours, light pollution, noise and overlooking.
Cr O'Rourke told Monday night's City of Greater Bendigo council meeting the plan for Wellington Street would not suit the area.
"It does have some unacceptable amenity impacts," she said.
Its industrial style-look appearance would give it "few redeeming aesthetic qualities" in such a location, Cr Alden said.
She said council had to make sure that new developments brought high quality activities and living options, especially when they are in areas with both homes and businesses.
Cr Alden wondered how good those outcomes would be given the times gym workers would be able to play music.
"Where does amplified background music from 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturdays - and 9am to 10pm on Sundays - fit into that ambition?" she asked.
The building was too bulky and at eight metres high would loom too large, Cr Greg Penna said.
He was also concerned people coming and going throughout the night at the 24-hour gym could prove disruptive to people living nearby.
Cr Penna questioned whether 15 car parks would be enough for a building that could fit 40 patrons during peak periods.
Cr Alden questioned whether the gym would fit with key guiding principles the council used to guide decisions on Strathfieldsaye's development.
"So giving the importance of setting a precedent that will have lasting repercussions for the township ... I support the refusal to grant a permit," she said.
No councillor spoke in favour of the gym plan.
Cr O'Rourke summed up the discussion by saying she hoped Strathfieldsaye would one day get a new gym, and that the activities that business had run elsewhere in Bendigo had been very positive for the community.
"This [decision] is not about the actual activities of the business itself, but it is about the planning outcome," she said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
