Homeless people have been told to move on from the rotunda at Rosalind Park.
Reports of people temporarily living at the city-owned structure were brought to the attention of the Bendigo Advertiser, and confirmed by the City of Greater Bendigo on Tuesday.
Photos show personal belongings and rubbish strewn throughout the rotunda and onto the surrounding grass.

Healthy communities and environments director Stacy Williams said people had been told to leave.
"The city is aware of the rough sleeping that is currently occurring in the Rosalind Park rotunda," she said.
"The city has advised the rough sleepers that they will need to remove their belongings and staff have been in contact with the Haven; Home, Safe rough sleeper program to see if it can provide further support to these people."
The rough sleepers have been advised they cannot remain in the park, Ms Williams said.
Last year the city obtained the power to remove homeless campers from the Huntly Lions Park.
The incidents come as rising cost of living pressures hit Bendigo and central Victorian residents.
