Bendigo must navigate 'completely uncharted' economic waters in 2023

EXPECT to hear a lot of media reports that use the word "recession" this year, Bendigo Bank's highly respected chief economist David Robertson says.
Just how damaging any recessions here or internationally might be for Australians is another question, he has told business leaders at a Be.Bendigo event.
"For the record, I'm still favouring a soft landing over a hard one, locally," Mr Robertson told the gathering last week.
He predicts Greater Bendigo house prices to keep softening as rising interest rates take a firmer grip.
Last year's workers shortages could ease as international migration picks back up and as city-slickers keep moving to the regions, Mr Robertson said.
"The challenge is going to be less household spending," he said.
"Obviously, as you put up interest rates, household budgets come under pressure. We are already seeing a fall in retail sales."
That might be offset by local tourism gains, Mr Robertson said.
"We are about halfway through our rebound in tourism," he said.
"Hopefully that is back to full capacity throughout the year and that's going to be very important for the region."
That said, Australia's economy is in "completely uncharted waters" thanks to shocks from inflation, high jumping interest rates, energy, geopolitical tensions and the after-effects of pandemic stimuluses.
"Overlay that with what is happening with artificial intelligence and it is an extraordinary world," he said.
Rising interest rates will slow Australia's economy down, pushing unemployment up and challenging asset values.
G7 economies like America's could fall into a recession later this year and the United Kingdom's might already be in one, Mr Robertson said.
"I do want to explain why I think Australia can avoid it," he said.
Australia's stock markets are outperforming most of the world and its products are in demand, Mr Robertson said. And unemployment is not as high as in past periods when the Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates to rein in inflation, including recessions of the 1970s and 1990s.
Still, Mr Robertson suspects the Reserve Bank is going to overshoot its goal of bringing inflation back under control.
"I will be critical if they go beyond [a rate rise] of 3.6 per cent. I think we only need one more rate hike but I expect they will give us two," he said.
