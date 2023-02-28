Get ready to immerse yourself among mirrors, lights, colour and sound when Kaleidoscope comes to Rosalind Park in April.
The installation, from the mind of renowned artist Keith Courtney, is an open-air mirror maze featuring light and sound design aiming to "transport visitors to another world".
At 700 square metres, the structure features a mix of art and technology and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
"Kaleidoscope contains internal mirrors, luminous glass, and translucent beads of colour. As the light shifts and the delicate tubular structure rotates, the space is transformed into an intergalactic playground," Courtney said.
"The visitor is completely submerged in sound and light where their experience is entirely personal."
Kaleidoscope premiered in June 2022 at the Arts Centre Melbourne for the Rising Festival and has featured at the Brisbane Festival and Adelaide Fringe Festival.
It was produced in collaboration with visual artist Ash Keating, artist Samantha Slicer, with a soundscape composed by Tamil Rogeon featuring the Australian Boys Choir.
City of Greater Bendigo manager of tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis said Bendigo was the first regional city in Victoria to host the sensory experience.
"The city is thrilled to secure this stunning installation as a major centrepiece in Bendigo's Rosalind Park throughout April, and during the Bendigo Easter Festival," he said.
"We are the first regional Victorian city to host this mesmerising maze from acclaimed artist Keith Courtney. Residents and visitors will be dazzled by as they immerse in the light, colour and sound interplay that will heighten senses.
"This is a paid event and I encourage people to book to avoid disappointment."
For more information head to bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/whatson/kaleidoscope.
