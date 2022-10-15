Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Huntly Lions Park campers remain despite Bendigo council eviction powers

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 15 2022 - 6:46am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many Huntly campers say they do not want to endure the weather extremes of the park, but have no better options as housing shortages grind on. Picture by Darren Howe.

Homeless Huntly campers have settled into a ceasefire with the City of Greater Bendigo over eviction plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.