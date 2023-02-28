Bendigo Advertiser
DJAARAnominated for 2023 Banksia National Sustainability Award

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 11:00am
Representatives of DJAARA, environment authorities, and the City of Greater Bendigo at the launch of DJAARA's forest gardening strategy Galk-galk Dhelkunya. Picture supplied

Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) has been nominated for a Banksia National Sustainability Award for Galk-galk Dhelkunya, the group's forest gardening strategy.

