Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) has been nominated for a Banksia National Sustainability Award for Galk-galk Dhelkunya, the group's forest gardening strategy.
The strategy, announced last year, means "to care for or to heal many trees" in the Dja Dja Wurrung language and outlines DJAARA's efforts to work with mob and authorities to heal their country, known as Djandak, though cultural practices such as fire and restoration of water.
DJAARA is one of three finalists in the First Nations Leading a Sustainable Future Award.
Acting chief executive Lewis said she was thrilled for the strategy to be recognised by the most prestigious and longest-running sustainability awards in the country.
"Galk-galk Dhelkunya is DJAARA's contemporary philosophy and practice for managing cultural landscapes on djandak," she said.
"The Banksia Awards celebrate sustainability and ingenuity - both of which our forest gardening strategy exemplifies.
"The strategy - and forest gardening as a concept - seek to bridge worldviews and present a holistic approach to managing country within a contemporary context.
"It was developed from Dja Dja Wurrung traditional knowledge and stories, and is deliberately written as an empowering document to introduce land managers to a different and more holistic way of thinking about land management."
Ms Lewis said the strategy closely aligned with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, around which the Banksia Awards were based.
"We are grateful to the Banksia Foundation for promoting innovative sustainable practices and helping to connect people with common goals," she said.
"We are in the early days of a long-term quest to heal country and heal Dja Dja Wurrung People. Djaara invites others to walk with us to heal country together, guided by Dja Dja Wurrung custodial knowledge and forest gardening principles," Ms Lewis said.
The Banskia Awards winners will be announced at a presentation in March.
