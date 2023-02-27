More Loddon Mallee employees died on the job in the last 12 months compared to the previous year, according to data released by WorkSafe.
Across the state, there were 61 workplace fatalities in 2022, compared to 79 in 2021.
The Loddon Mallee region, which stretches from Bendigo to Swan Hill, recorded six workplace fatalities in 2022 compared to three in 2021.
Two of the deaths were people in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry, while the others were in public administration, administrative and support services, retail trade, and transport, postal and warehousing,
Five were vehicle accidents and one was a fall from height.
The region recorded 1388 workplace injury claims last year, compared to 1254 in the previous 12 months.
Of the claims, 462 were from body stressing, 319 from falls, trips and slips, 243 from being hit by moving objects and 213 from mental stress.
Across the state, 14 of the 61 fatalities were people who worked in transport, postal and warehousing, and eight were people who worked in construction.
Truck driving was the most dangerous occupation with 11 work-related deaths and incidents involving vehicles accounted for 23 fatalities.
More than 24,000 people were injured seriously enough to have a claim for workers compensation accepted last year.
WorkSafe chief executive Colin Radford said every death was preventable and the data was a reminder of the need for Victorians to think about their safety in the workplace.
"Both employers and workers should understand that there is no such thing as unavoidable workplace harm," he said.
"Every single work-related death and injury in 2022 could have been prevented, along with the pain and suffering endured by the families, friends and colleagues of those impacted."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last year, WorkSafe prosecuted 123 companies and directors for breaches of workplace health and safety laws.
"It's incredibly frustrating that we are still seeing the same type of incidents happen in workplaces were the hazards and controls should be well known," Mr Radford said.
"WorkSafe has a range of enforcement tools at its disposal for duty holders who fail to provide a safe and healthy workplace, including possible court action with significant potential penalties."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.