DJAARA launch forest gardening strategy outlining cultural practices of healing country

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 2:30pm
DJAARA chief executive Rodney Carter, DJAARA strategy contributor Jacinta Douglas, chair of the Victorian branch of Forestry Australia Professor Rodney Keenan and DJAARA chair Trent Nelson. Picture supplied.

DJAARA has called on the state government to change regulations around forestry to be more inclusive of Traditional Owner practices and bring country back to health.

