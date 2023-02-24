AS AN AMBASSADOR to the national Tackle Your Feelings program, former Collingwood AFL star and coach Nathan Buckley is very passionate about coaching and mental health.
He believes that the two are closely intertwined and developing a better understanding of self changed his approach.
Sports Focus is partnering with Tackle Your Feelings to bring free mental health training program to local football and netball clubs, starting 2023 off in Rochester.
Buckley will visit the Rochester Football Netball Club during training this Tuesday at 6pm, before fronting a question and answer session from 7.15pm.
The former Magpies coach will then join in the Tackle Your Feelings session for coaches, committee and key leaders of the club, which is being delivered by a trained psychologist and facilitated by Sports Focus project co-ordinator Lauren Fawcett.
The program aims to give coaches, committee and club support staff the tools to understand, recognise and respond to signs of mental ill-health in their players and members.
Other football netball clubs interested in the program should visit www.tackleyourfeelings.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.