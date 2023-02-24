Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Nathan Buckley headed to Rochester to tackle mental health

Updated February 24 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Buckley is pictured during the Collingwood Football Club's visit to Bendigo in 2015. Picture by Jim Aldersey

AS AN AMBASSADOR to the national Tackle Your Feelings program, former Collingwood AFL star and coach Nathan Buckley is very passionate about coaching and mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.