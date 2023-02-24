Council could approve Strath gym despite neighbours' opposition

GREATER Bendigo councillors should allow a 24-hour gym in Strathfieldsaye despite five objections from members of the community.
Someone wants to build the gym on the main stretch into the suburb at 909 Wellington, as well as on the property directly behind it.
Their decision to add an extra acoustic fence to designs has not stopped five objections from people with nearby properties.
It has gained the support of council officers, though.
They have urged councillors to grant a permit to transform the vacant lots.
The elected officials are expected to vote on the matter when they meet on Monday night.
Objectors have a wide range of concerns including the proposed opening hours.
The land is in an area zoned for commercial uses but there are homes nearby.
Council staff said the gym could manage music so it did not disturb neighbours late at night and through the early hours of the morning.
They raised no objections to the building overshadowing nearby properties even as people on neighbouring properties warn it could be a problem.
"The extent of overshadowing is not considered unreasonable for a commercial area and will ensure that a reasonable level of amenity for adjoining residential properties is maintained," council staff have told councillors.
They have conceded people could be able to see into properties from the gym's upper storey staff room, office and consulting room but do not consider that unreasonable to ask windows be glazed or screened.
Council staff say rules can be applied to stop light pollution for nearby properties.
"The proposed development will be contemporary in design, will fit comfortably within the streetscape and is considered to be in keeping with the preferred character of the area," they told councillors.
The staff are also supportive of plans for a 15-space car park despite it being one of the most contentious parts of the proposal.
They say the parks should be able to handle peak periods and that there is plenty of other space on nearby street-sides.
Strathfieldsaye is one of the city's major growth suburbs.
The gym would help usher in a "vibrant commercial centre", council staff said.
"The proposed land use will contribute to the expansion of the Strathfieldsaye Township and the built form has been designed to provide for an orderly and attractive outcome," they said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
