It's important that farmers keep remembering "the small stuff" like relationships and community when keeping mental health in check, according to a regional mental health researcher.
Speaking at the GRDC Bendigo Grains Update, social worker and counsellor Kim Huckerby of The Wellbeing Effect said many farmers need to be mindful and engage in self-care
"I have worked in a few rural communities in my lifetime and have friends who are growers, others who are advisors, and many things are seen on a macro level," she said.
"These are things like skyrocketing costs in terms of isolation, farming inputs, extreme weather conditions, like not having enough rain, and now having too much.
"That's what we see on the big scale... but what should be remembered is what is on the micro level."
Ms Huckerby said while farmers do have work pressures on a grand scale, many things are forgotton on a day-to-day level like which can lead to worker burnout.
"We are all on a different mental health trajectory," she said.
"When we look at it like that it allows us to understand it, to unpack it, to see where we fit and where we feel anxiety, those deep pressures and burnout.
"We want to get to those as early as possible."
Authenticity and connection was also important when trying to tackle issues and problems everyday and farmers should just be themselves if confronted with problems either with themselves.
"In all the years I been doing this, these two things win out every singe time," Ms Huckerby said.
"[It's] not wondering what you should or shouldn't be doing [or] what's the right or wrong thing to say, just be you."
She also emphasised that self care was very important and that it didn't need to be a daunting things like going on a holiday.
OTHER STORIES:
"It can be small things too, like calling a mate who you haven't spoken to in a long time," Ms Huckerby said.
"When we practice self care, it allows us to be the best versions of ourselves as possible."
In response to a questioner who asked how to agronomists or growers can approach changing behaviours when talking to clients, especially when the relationship is not close, Ms Huckerby said it was important to check if anyone else can talk to them if are hesitant to speak to them about burnout.
"I know it's easier said than done... it's about upskilling people to have confidence to step forward and have a conversation," she said.
"Being authentic and saying something like 'do you have someone else in your life to talk to' if they are struggling.
"We don't necessarily need to know people in depth to talk."
Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 if you are in need of critical support
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.