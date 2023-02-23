There was a lot of "spark and energy" as past and present Bendigo Girl Guides gathered to celebrate the organisation's big milestone.
Organisers were stoked to see the great turn out at the Golden Square Girl Guide Hall for the 100th anniversary event on February 19.
Current guide leader and event organiser Julie Kala said she loved to see all the smiling faces on the day.
"It was great watching people come and catch up with others they may not have seen for 20 years," she said.
"There were so many memories relived, it was just wonderful to see."
Ms Kala said at least 70 people came through the doors to see all the memorabilia and take part in the official ceremony.
"We actually had our oldest and youngest guide cut the cake," she said.
"It was lovely to see two generations together, it really was a piece of history."
And while a number of apologies came through, Ms Kala said the people who couldn't make it weren't forgotten.
"I have a few people tell me they were so sorry they couldn't come, but I told them we saw them in photos and remembered them," she said.
"It was great to see so many reconnecting, but having all the photos and badges meant no one was forgotten."
Ms Kala wanted to thank everyone who made the event possible.
"We have such a rich history and I'm glad we could celebrate it together," she said.
