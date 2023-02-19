An Echuca-Moama taxi company has been charged over the deaths of two passengers whose wheelchairs tipped backwards while travelling in two separate incidences.
Echuca-Moama Taxi Group is facing four charges under section 23 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act brought by WorkSafe for failing to ensure people other than employees were not exposed to health and safety risks.
On February 6, 2021, A 63-year-old woman died after her wheelchair tipped backwards while travelling in Echuca on the same day.
On June 28, 2021, a 75-year-old man was travelling in Echuca when his wheelchair tipped backwards, sending him to hospital with a fractured sternum where he died on July 5, 2021.
OTHER NEWS:
WorkSafe alleged the company "failed to provide and maintain a safe system of work" and failed to train taxi drivers to correctly follow instructions for the wheelchair tie down system.
Echuca-Moama Taxi Group faces the Echuca Magistrates' Court on February 28.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.