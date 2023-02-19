Bendigo Advertiser
WorkSafe charges Echuca-Moama taxi company over deaths of two wheelchair passengers

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 10:00am
File picture

An Echuca-Moama taxi company has been charged over the deaths of two passengers whose wheelchairs tipped backwards while travelling in two separate incidences.

