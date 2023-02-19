Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Bank concerned over cost of living as mid-year results 2022/23 released

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture is a file photo by Darren Howe.

UPDATE, 1.45PM: Customers could pay the price for a home loan market that is too hot, a bank boss says as her group waits in the shade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.