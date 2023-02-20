UPDATE, Monday 3pm: A bushfire in Bendigo's north-east is under control.
Twenty-six vehicles, including helicopters, responded to the call just after 2pm on Monday.
Haywood Road remains closed, and smoke may still be visible in the area.
EARLIER: Firefighters are battling a one-hectare grass fire at Brickworks Road (Murphy Street), East Bendigo.
The Country Fire Authority has issued an Advice warning, for the public to stay informed.
The fire is travelling towards the Hopley Recycling Plant.
There is currently no threat to the public, however conditions should be monitored.
The CFA is asking people to keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
