Bendigo cyclists bring home golden medal haul from state track championships

Bendigo District Cycling Club riders wrapped up the Victorian Track Championships with a series of podium finishes.
Across the duration of the two-day event at the Darebin International Sports Centre velodrome BDCC riders finished with more than 15 medals.
Golden performances included Commonwealth Games rider Alessia McCaig who was first in the elite women's sprint and individual time trial with a 34.670, just short of setting herself a new personal best.
Rising star Lilyth Jones also had a successful weekend on track by winning gold in the junior women's individual pursuit in addition to another in the points race on 60, just ahead of fellow club mate Belinda Bailey (silver) on 57.
Bailey also won bronze in the individual pursuit to share the podium with Jones.
Lucy Hall, who came into the event having just recovered from illness, defied all odds to excel against some of the state's best by winning double gold in the junior women's sprint and time trial (37.881).
Castlemaine Cycling Club athlete Jade Maddern also found the top step of the podium within the elite men's time trial (1:04.289).
BDCC vice president Darren Casey said the entire club was over the moon with the effort put up by all of the club's riders during the course of the weekend.
"These results are incredible given that we currently don't have access to a local track," he said.
"Alessia came into the event with a niggling back injury that had been hampering her in recent weeks but wen above and beyond to surprise herself with two golds, one being just shy of a personal best.
"Sometimes when athletes have that little bit of a break it can really help them.
"Much like Lucy Hall who didn't expect much in the way of results after having COVID recently but she finished with two golds as well."
There were several other medals across multiple races which includes Addison Torr (bronze), Bryce Nicholls (bronze), Ned Pollard (silver), Haylee Jack (bronze) and Maddi Douglas (silver/bronze).
"It was a great weekend for the girls. From start to finish they excelled on track," Casey said.
"There was an excellent race between Lilyth Jones (60) and Belinda Bailey (57) in the points race and in the end only three points separated them.
"It was an important race for both of them."
The comes comes after the club has been without access to its home track at the Tom Flood Sports Centre due to ongoing delays to the facility which has left them without a home track to train on.
"Castlemaine (Cycling Club) has been so helpful by running track sessions on Tuesdays and Saturday but otherwise it's been a big commitment for the riders having to travel all the way to Melbourne to train," Casey said.
