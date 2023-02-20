Junior batters wield the willow in BDCA

Bat dominated ball in the latest round of BDCA junior action.
Six out of the eight teams in the under-16A division scored totals of at least 170.
The best individual performance of the round came from Bendigo Uniyted's Hugh Behrens, who made 78 not out with the bat and took 3-12 with the ball.
UNDER-16A
Strathdale Maristians Suns 207 (Ritchie 51*, Magee 48, Purcell 26, Price 21; Sharam 3-16, Bennett 3-22) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 7-148 (DeAraugo 50*, Tamblyn 32; Fletcher 2-10, Smith 2-16).
Strathfieldsaye 9-170 (Bolton 71, Matheson 28*; Wilson 2-3, Archer 2-9) def Huntly North Epsom 9-84 (Wilson 45; Robinson 3-16, Hunter 2-7, Bolton 2-12).
Eaglehawk 232 (Pettersen 55, Taylor 48, White 42, Tewhata 27; McMahon 3-22, Rossi 2-21) def Strathdale-Maristians Blue 9-175 (Rossi 47, Bennett 25, Grant 25, McNamara 23; Fullerton 2-7, T. Taylor 2-23, O'Hehir 2-24).
Bendigo United 4-318 (Behrens 78*, Austin 58*, Cail 43, Hay 38, Farrelly 28*, Long 23; Bodycoat 2-29) def Kangaroo Flat 206 (Wight 53*, Smith 38, McKay 25, Bodycoat 24; Behrens 3-12, Macdonald 3-13, Austin 2-13).
UNDER-16B
White Hills 5/241 (O. McMurray 60*, O'Brien 56, Webb 53*; B. Randell 3-28, Hughes 2-37) def Bendigo United 6-42.
Bendigo 7-145 (Harris 46, Ryan 20) def Golden Square 6-67 (Mulqueen 22).
UNDER-14A
Eaglehawk 7-211 (Miller 48*, Shelton 36*, Webster 20*; Rees 3-20, Abley 2-8) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 8-166 (Nicholas 42*, Kelly 37; Stone 2-14, Webster 2-22).
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 8-187 (Byrne 58*, Carmody 34, F. White 22*; Webster 2-12, Sherwell 2-21) def Strathfieldsaye 182 (Webster 38, Griffin 33, Merrett 21; Byrne 3-15, Bray 2-4, McCann 2-29).
Maiden Gully Marist 131 (Mannix 24, Warren 22*; MacDonald 2-7, Perez 2-11, De Vries 2-14) def Bendigo United 9-116 (McNamara 34*; Bellenger 3-14).
UNDER-14B
White Hills 162 (Kleinert 34, Dickins 22, O'Connell 21*; Coghill 2-14, Biggs 2-15) def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 7-91 (Kleinert 2-1).
Strathfieldsaye 117 (Dennis 30*, Storer 22, Bollard 21; Lange 2-5, A Van dillen 2-14) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 53 (Moss 2-0, Bollard 2-3).
Kangaroo Flat 4-145 (Franken 33*; Syed 2-9) def Sandhurst 7-129 (Dempster 31).
UNDER-12A
Bendigo United 6-130 (Travaglia 37*; Brandt 3-6) def Strathdale-Maristians Blue 8-66 (Hubble 28; J. Francis 2-2).
Strathdale Maristians Orange 6-75 (Fitt 3-2) def Eaglehawk 3/69.
Kangaroo Flat 8-85 (Gallagher 24*; Mayes 2-4, Singh 2-9) def Strathfieldsaye 8-59 (McIntosh 21*; Colbert 3-9, Crocker 2-6).
Strathfieldsaye Jets 3-103 (Eddy 2-7) def Strathdale Maristians Suns 7-89.
UNDER-12B
Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 4-156 (Warren 25*, Haw 23*; Caddy 2-10) def Kangaroo Flat 7-94 (Antonowicz 26; Haw 2-1, Draper 2-5).
Golden Square 6-101 (Dupille 31*; O'Brien 3-1) def Strathfieldsaye 7-69.
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 6-80 (Rice 2-5, McCallum 2-7) def White Hills 8-65.
Sandhurst 6-142 (Shinoy 35*; Lister 2-8) def Bendigo 8-85 (Edwards 2-9).
