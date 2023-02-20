Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Junior batters wield the willow in BDCA

Updated February 20 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo United's Louis Travaglia on his way to an unbeaten 37 in the under-12A clash with Strathdale-Maristians. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bat dominated ball in the latest round of BDCA junior action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.