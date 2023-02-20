Braves learn from challenging finals matches at Junior Country Championships

Bendigo Braves juniors may have fallen short of championship success, but there was plenty to learn from during their time on court.
Red Energy Arena was in full swing during the weekend as host of the 2023 Junior Country Championships where under-16/18 regional teams from across the state were vying for glory.
Bendigo Basketball director of coaching Joe Hurst said the experience of competing at the championships was crucial to athlete development.
"From our perspective we are pleased to have two of our teams make it to the semi-finals and another two in the quarter finals," Hurst said.
"Give or take a couple points during some of the matches we could've progressed even further.
"Overall we are very happy with how they performed."
Braves' under-16 boys bowed out of the tournament after a narrow four-point loss (47-43) to eventual division champions Macedon Ranges Rockies during the semi-finals on Sunday.
The under-16 girls were put to the test by goldfields rivals Ballarat Miners in the quarter-finals, but despite a hard-fought effort they were defeated 47-32.
In the under-18 competition the girls were without star player Lavinia Cox which set up a tough quarter final against the Sale Sonics which they went down fighting 41-50.
Meanwhile the under-18 boys had a heartbreaking two-point loss (43-45) against the Wodonga Wolves in the semi-finals.
Hurst described the atmosphere during the course of the two-day tournament as "intense".
"Everyone was on the edge of their seats all weekend long, especially come day two," he said.
"Even in the games where there were scoreline margins of 10 points plus, they definitely felt a lot closer.
"The scores were that close there could've been different outcomes for the Braves teams, but the experience is all part of the growing and learning process."
Next on the calendar for the Braves' teams are more Victorian Junior Basketball League grading ahead of the April start to the 2023 season.
Boys
Girls
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.