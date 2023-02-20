Suns remain in finals spotlight after thrilling win over Goers

The stage is set for a thrilling final two rounds of the BDCA women's competition.
Three teams are battling for the final two spots in the top four after Strathdale-Maristians upstaged Bendigo Goers in round 11 action on Sunday.
The Suns' four-run win lifted Strathdale to 36 points - the same as the third-placed Goers and fourth-placed Bendigo with two rounds remaining.
Bendigo and the Goers tackle top-two teams Golden Square and Sandhurst this weekend then they face each other in the final round.
Strathdale-Maristians play bottom side West Bendigo this round before a date with flag favourite Golden Square awaits in the last round.
The Suns kept their season alive thanks to a fine team performance against the Goers.
Meg O'Callaghan's unbeaten 41 and 23 from Emily Bakes set up Strathdale's score of 4-116 from 25 overs.
O'Callaghan and Bakes added 76 for the third wicket, while Macey Brereto (17) and Ruby Demeo (16) chipped in with valuable contributions.
Hannah Graham (2-14) was the most successful bowler in a solid team bowling performance by the Goers.
Goers' opening batter Tina Benoit threatened to blast her side to victory when she raced to 30 off just 28 balls.
Her dismissal in the 10th over changed the momentum of the game.
The Suns put the clamps on the Goers through the middle overs.
O'Callaghan (2-22) took two wickets in two balls and Bobbie-Lee Keene (2-9) claimed the key wickets of Graham (25) and Ren Haeusler (6) in the same over to leave the Goers 5-86 with seven overs remaining.
Crucially, the Suns only conceded one boundary in the final seven overs.
The Goers required 11 runs off the final two overs to win the game, but Strathdale's Paige Gordon (1-26) produced a superb over for the Suns.
She conceded just one run from the penultimate over and the Goers were left with 10 runs to score off the final six balls.
It proved too difficult a task as Bella Eddy bowled tightly for the Suns.
Golden Square consolidated top spot on the ladder thanks to its five-wicket win over White Hills.
The star of the show for the Bulldogs was young gun Sienna Barnett.
The junior opened the bowling and claimed 4-4 as Square dismissed the Demons for just 40.
Sarah Mannes (2-1) completed the rout for Square.
White Hills didn't throw in the towel and made the Bulldogs work hard for the runs.
Maeve Caine (2-7) bowled well for a White Hills side that picked up five wickets, but the Demons didn't have enough runs to put Square under real pressure.
In the remaining match, second-placed Sandhurst defeated West Bendigo on forfeit.
Ladder - Golden Square 66, Sandhurst 60, Bendigo Goers 36, Bendigo 36, Strathdale 36, White Hills 18, West Bendigo 12.
