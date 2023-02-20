Bendigo Advertiser
Suns remain in finals spotlight after thrilling win over Goers

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Strathdale's Ruby Demeo looks to score against the Bendigo Goers in Sunday's clash at Shadforth Park. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The stage is set for a thrilling final two rounds of the BDCA women's competition.

