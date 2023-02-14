Bendigo Advertiser
Discovery Science and Technology Centre's Girls in STEM program returns for 2023

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 2:30pm
Ivy Playback and Mollie Edwards exploring robotics at Discovery's Girls in STEM program. Picture by Darren Howe

Thirty girls from fifteen schools across Bendigo, Heathcote and Tooborac began the Discovery Science and Technology Centre's annual Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) program, which was designed to open their eyes to the world of science.

