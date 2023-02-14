Thirty girls from fifteen schools across Bendigo, Heathcote and Tooborac began the Discovery Science and Technology Centre's annual Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) program, which was designed to open their eyes to the world of science.
It's the sixth year the program, sponsored by Zonta, has run and Discovery manager Alissa Van Soest said interest was higher than ever before.
"We've capped it at 15 schools," she said.
"We have more schools who want to be involved, I get parents who ask me about Girls in STEM and we would love to expand it.
"We'd love more girls to be involved in it; currently our capacity is 30, but in the future, why not everyone?"
The students will meet monthly and complete activities in areas such as robotics, coding, astronomy, chemistry, biology, physics and geology.
"We just want them to have a positive association with science," Ms Van Soest said.
"If they find something they are passionate about and want to make a career out of, that's awesome.
"But having more women role models in the community, having girls who go back to their school and tell everyone about all the science they've done is incredibly powerful in changing a community's perception of who does science and who science is for."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Zonta increased their sponsorship of the program this year to $2500, as the group is passionate about increasing young women's enthusiasm for science.
Member for more than 30 years and advocate for women in STEM roles such as engineering Ann Horrocks said it was great to see so many girls keen to give science a go.
"The girls just need to know they can do it and just ask the questions and seek help if you need to, but anyone can do it," she said. "It's about believing in yourself and having a go."
Zonta offers a STEM scholarship, named in Ann Horrocks honour, worth $750.
Any woman who has completed Year 12 at a central Victorian secondary school and has been accepted into a degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics is eligible.
The award will be announced on International Women's Day, March 8.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.