Minister wants report on cemetery trust amid calls to sack board

A LEADERSHIP crisis appears not to have dislodged a cemetery trust board - for the moment.
But state health minister Mary-Anne Thomas has not explicitly ruled out its removal after the matter was raised in parliament.
She is awaiting a full report on the issue, Ms Thomas has confirmed to the Advertiser after opposition MP Wendy Lovell demanded Remembrance Parks Central Victoria's board's dismissal.
"Grieving families honour their loved ones by personalising their gravesites, and the actions of the trust to remove these items have caused unimaginable grief," Ms Lovell told parliament.
"To add insult to injury, the trust board started out defending this action, then only after considerable media attention finally admitted it was heavy-handed and they stood down the CEO."
The Advertiser has not confirmed the circumstances of chief executive Emma Flukes' departure a week ago amid the controversy.
Ms Lovell ratcheted up pressure on Tuesday as she demanded the board's removal in the upper house.
She accused the board trust of acting in "complete contrast" to values it was supposed to uphold like compassion and community.
Ms Lovell said last year's nixed plan to raise prices on internments and cremations showed the board had a pattern of governance failures.
She wants an administrator appointed.
The trust referred the Advertiser to statements made last week, when Remembrance Parks chair Marg Lewis said the board had organised for an independent investigation, due to report yesterday.
Ms Lewis last week said the trust had put out a proposal for fee changes last year but after community consultation returned to a previous process.
Ms Thomas on Wednesday reiterated she was pleased the trust had listened to the community and acted accordingly.
"I expect that the trust is respectful of grieving families' adornments and valuables and communicates any changes appropriately and respectfully," she said.
"I am advised staff from the trust will work with families to support them make their loved ones' memorial compliant."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
