ESSENDON'S ball-winning midfielder Jye Caldwell graced the Queen Elizabeth Oval on many occasions throughout his stellar junior career and with the former NAB, now Coates Talent League's Bendigo Pioneers.
But he can't help feeling that his first appearance at the mecca of Bendigo football in the Bombers' black and red this Friday will be something pretty special.
The industrious 22-year-old is headed home for a few days of work as the Bombers invade Bendigo for their AFL community camp.
It will include a succession of school visits and community clinics across two days, including at Castlemaine on Thursday, with the centrepiece an open training session on the hallowed QEO turf on Friday from 9am to noon.
Caldwell said the mood ahead of the community camp, which had mirrored the Bombers' pre-season in general, was nothing but positive.
"Everyone is on the same page and clear on what the target is," he said.
"Especially our new game plan seems to have taken the right step.
"Everyone is positive. Training has been at a high level and everyone is just trying to get better each day."
Following a disappointing 7-15 campaign last season and 15th placing, Essendon has turned to former North Melbourne coach and two-time Brisbane premiership player Brad Scott to lead its charge back up the ladder.
As evidenced most recently by the likes of Melbourne, which rose from ninth in 2020 to premiers in 2021, and Collingwood, which engineered a 17th to fourth run in 2022, a quick rebound in AFL is becoming increasingly more prevalent.
Caldwell insists the Bombers are capable of making a similar transition.
"We have just tweaked a few things ... looked at a lot of vision from last year and seen what we can do better and what we can keep the same," he said.
"The first thing is being confident and having the belief you can do it. If you don't have that, you don't really get far.
"I believe we do have (the confidence). Our group is massive on growth. We are making sure everyone is developing and getting better at what they can do.
"There's definitely no ceiling on it."
His third head-coach in five seasons in the AFL following two under Leon Cameron at Greater Western Sydney in 2019-20 and the last two with Ben Rutten at the helm, Caldwell could not fault Scott's early influence at Essendon.
"They (the coaches) have all been different, which is a good thing. You learn about different people and plenty about yourself," he said.
"Brad is a really great guy. He has a good authority over the club and the way he wants to coach.
"He also leaves a lot to us. We have discussions with him as a playing group and make sure that we are clear with each other.
"He was obviously a pretty hard player back in his day, so that's a good thing."
On a personal level, Caldwell, who featured in 20 games last season - a career-best to date - has been relatively happy with his own pre-season preparation.
"I had my shoulder done in the off-season. I had an AC injury that was bugging me through the year that I got cleaned up," he said.
"I've got the miles into the legs and am just integrating back into contact work.
"Once games start rolling around, I will start getting back into that. It's probably my one-wood. That's where I have to stand out and make sure I deliver."
The short-term aim, as it always is at this point of pre-season, is honing in on a spot in the team for round one.
Essendon kicks-off the season against Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday, March 19.
It will be a good early gauge, with the Hawks having finished two spots above the Bombers in 2022 and with one extra win.
Caldwell is anticipating plenty of competition for spots in the midfield.
"We have a pretty good midfield coming on now, so it's pretty tight for spots," he said.
"It's a healthy competition and it makes everyone else get better when there's that desire to play round one.
"Hopefully, all goes well, I put my head down and bum up in the air and work it off in these pre-season games."
Somewhat reflecting on his own football journey from Bendigo to the big league, Caldwell is rapt to have his home city and region share in his AFL experience through the community camp.
"Coming back to Bendigo, it's the Motherland. It's great to be back," he said.
"I know Bendigo is pretty big with Bombers supporters, so hopefully I'll be seeing a lot of them on Friday at the training session.
"Even just getting out to schools. I remember when I went to primary school and you got an AFL club to visit at this time of year.
"Making that happen for kids when you are the actual player this time is pretty exciting."
Friday's training session will be followed by a 'snap and sign' session at noon.
