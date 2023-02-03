SOMEONE distracted by a Maiden Gully crash has caused a second bingle this afternoon.
Everyone escaped without injury but police say it underscores the dangers of being distracted when driving near crash scenes.
"The road safety lesson here is that you should keep plenty of space on front of you and drive to conditions," Bendigo Highway Patrol's Sergeant Mick McCrann said.
The second bingle at the crash site along the Maiden Gully stretch of road brought the number of damaged vehicles to five and left police directing the long lines of traffic banking up in the area.
Emergency crews descended on the scene shortly before 4pm after fielding reports someone was trapped in their van.
A 16-year-old in a wheelchair had been unable to exit the vehicle as a result of its tailgate being damaged.
The youth was driven in the vehicle back to his home, where fire brigade crew forced the door open.
Members of the same family travelling in two vehicles were delayed the longest at the scene due to their tan coloured Hyndai Accent becoming stuck on the bumper of their silver Toyota Prado.
Tow truck drivers and police took some time to separate the vehicles.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
