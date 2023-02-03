Bendigo Advertiser
Guzman y Gomez wants restaurant at old Pizza Hut in Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:10pm
The old Pizza Hut building is waiting for a new occupant but some people still use the site for parking. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A FAST FOOD franchise's plans for a drive-through at Bendigo's old Pizza Hut site would not compromise traffic flows through the busy area, the City of Greater Bendigo has been told.

