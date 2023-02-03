Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Community Health Services asks for hub funding, hopes to address doctor shortage

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BCHS Better Health executive leader Graem Kelly hopes the federal government will help fund the hub. Picture by Noni Hyett

A Bendigo health service has taken the reins to address the chronic doctor shortage across rural and regional Victoria with a bold new initiative to attract overseas GPs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.