A Bendigo health service has taken the reins to address the chronic doctor shortage across rural and regional Victoria with a bold new initiative to attract overseas GPs.
Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS) wants to establish The International Medical Employment, Training and Supervision Hub to offer a short to medium term solution to overcome challenges in attracting, contracting, training and supervising International Medical Graduates (IMGs).
It would also provide a supportive pathway to competent and safe general practice services in rural and regional communities.
The model also addresses the dire need for after hours emergency GP cover and supported aged residential care across Greater Bendigo.
BCHS Better Health executive leader Graem Kelly anticipates complexities would be removed for IMGs seeking to enter the health system.
He said the hub would ensure IMGs were appropriately skilled and prepared for the environments they and their families would be placed into.
"A further anticipated benefit, while not explicitly in the project brief, will allow for greater maturity in planning across regions where an extra GP position may be placed geographically," Mr Kelly said.
"This would assist in addressing leave coverage and reduce the risk of burnout for GPs in smaller stand-alone communities.
"This is an exciting project that while not the total answer or solution does make operational a model which will allow us to increase support in terms of coverage for after hours GP services and support for aged residential care and placement of GPs into rural and remote communities."
BCHS chief executive Gerard José says the project is set for a six-year life but is open to continuation.
"The first six years will test the concept and allow for fine tuning for future growth and expansion of this type of support to be considered nationally," he said.
"It is not a total answer for GP shortages in rural and regional Victoria, but works with current immigration and training requirements providing comprehensive support required for college fellowship.
"It is a project that will deliver quality outcomes to rural and regional communities."
BCHS has made the submission through the federal government pre-budget process, and will be seeking the support of local members of federal and state government.
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters was unable to provide comment at this time.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
