Daylesford's Victoria Park will be the new home of its newest landmark, with instillation set to begin soon.
The Big Rainbow is Australia's first "big" landmark dedicated to the celebration of regional LGBTIQA+ pride and inclusion and will be at its home in central Victoria for three years.
The park was selected as the preferred location based on the current use of the site, community and advisory committee feedback, its long connection with ChillOut Festival - Australia's largest and most popular regional LGBTIQA+ event - and the large scale of the installation.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said the Big Rainbow would be a colourful addition to the shire.
MORE NEWS: Cemetery trust CEO stood down
"We have a supportive and diverse community and we're pleased to welcome the Big Rainbow to our shire," Cr Hood said.
"It symbolises our inclusiveness, diversity, respect and pride for our LGBTIQA+ community and allies.
"We can see the Big Rainbow being a major attraction for visitors and a destination for community gatherings of celebration and commemoration.
"It will bring opportunities for the local visitor economy, enhance our community's reputation for championing diversity, and for building community partnerships."
The Big Rainbow is hoped to be installed in time for the ChillOut Festival on the Labour Day long weekend in March.
Council invited feedback from the community on where the Big Rainbow should be located from four potential options in Daylesford.
OTHER STORIES:
"We had close to 400 submissions via our survey, with Victoria Park emerging as the most supported site," Cr Hood said.
"We also spoke with many community members, advisory committees and sporting groups.
"While this was a complex matter, on balance council decided to accept the donation because of the many benefits for the shire."
The Big Rainbow was designed in collaboration with members of the LGBTIQA+ community and the First Nations Australian community.
The arched landmark is six metres high by 12 metres wide and painted in the colours of the 2018 Progress Pride Flag.
It was originally unveiled in Circular Quay in Sydney in early 2022 as a temporary installation.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.