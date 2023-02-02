Bendigo Advertiser
Big Rainbow set to shine in Daylesford's Victoria Park

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
The Big Rainbow will be installed in Daylesford's Victoria Park by the long weekend in March. Picture supplied

Daylesford's Victoria Park will be the new home of its newest landmark, with instillation set to begin soon.

