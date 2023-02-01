Bendigo Advertiser
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria CEO reportedly stood down amid growing controversy

By Jenny Denton
February 2 2023 - 6:30am
Tuesday's protest at Eaglehawk cemetery. Picture by Darren Howe

Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (RPCV) CEO Emma Flukes has reportedly been stood down amid growing controversy over the removal of personal items from graves at Eaglehawk cemetery.

