Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

GWM warns watergoers as bacteria is detected in Laanecoorie Reservoir

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 29 2023 - 2:50pm, first published January 28 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warning signs will be positioned at formal recreational areas around Laanecoorie Reservoir. Picture supplied

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is warning customers and the public to avoid direct contact with water at Laanecoorie Reservoir after high levels of blue-green algae were detected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.